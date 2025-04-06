Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,264 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $490,933,000. Amundi boosted its position in Corning by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,522,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after buying an additional 1,242,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $55.33.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

