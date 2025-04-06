Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Position Reduced by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,010,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 231,232 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Costamare were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 242,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Costamare by 157.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Costamare by 14.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Stock Down 6.2 %

Costamare stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

About Costamare

Featured Articles

