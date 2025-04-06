Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.51 and last traded at $69.45, with a volume of 25587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Danaos Trading Down 6.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.02). Danaos had a net margin of 49.81% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 29.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.12%.

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Danaos by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

