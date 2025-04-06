DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,925,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 663,529 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 127,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,350,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,716,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 43,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,889,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from DiamondRock Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

