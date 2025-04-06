DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 397.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,032 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $182.63 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $168.22 and a one year high of $254.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.03 and its 200-day moving average is $216.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

