Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 469,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,858,428,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,632,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,196,000 after acquiring an additional 122,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,451,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,228 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.53 and a 12-month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.