Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Lowered by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,094,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,354,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $71,409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.