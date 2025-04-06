Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of EWTX opened at $11.51 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $38.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EWTX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Insider Activity at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $36,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,822.19. This represents a 7.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 496,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.23. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. This represents a 3.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $986,245. 24.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

