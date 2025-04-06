Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.93 and last traded at $95.53, with a volume of 427786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.