Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,538 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 88,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 10.2 %

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.