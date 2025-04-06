Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Equity Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $628.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 577,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,486,000 after purchasing an additional 508,509 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Equity Bancshares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.