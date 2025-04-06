Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $69,364,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Essent Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,097,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,730,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,367,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,265,000 after acquiring an additional 432,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Essent Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

