Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,583 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Everest Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in Everest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Shares of EG stock opened at $337.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.60. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $327.37 and a 52 week high of $407.30.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

