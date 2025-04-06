Evergreen Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,069 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. NVIDIA comprises 0.1% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the third quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $94.31 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $131.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

