EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Position Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,426 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVER. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in EverQuote by 100.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 115.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $30.03. The company has a market capitalization of $773.78 million, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,300. The trade was a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $71,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 108,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,922.88. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

