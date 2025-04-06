First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,858 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.80% of First Busey worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,122,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Busey by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 189,115 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 1,700 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at $10,462,503.10. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

First Busey Trading Down 2.7 %

BUSE stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.75.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

