First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.15 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 60729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.84%.

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

