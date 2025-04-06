First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $112.51 and last traded at $112.61, with a volume of 28464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.66.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1529 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What is a Dividend King?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.