First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 28121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
