First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.91 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 28121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 206,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 71,847 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,485,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

