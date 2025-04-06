First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.88 and last traded at $95.04, with a volume of 10033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.12.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

