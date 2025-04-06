Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.14% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,027,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,840,000 after acquiring an additional 68,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,445,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,792,000 after purchasing an additional 114,391 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,306,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,916,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,289 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $101,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $103,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE:FBIN opened at $52.98 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

