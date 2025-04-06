Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 948369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Gerdau Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,194,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,804,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,378 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,645,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after buying an additional 6,548,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gerdau by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,095,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 5,718,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Gerdau by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,418,000 after buying an additional 810,621 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

