Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,863,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Getty Realty worth $236,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Getty Realty by 923.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 715.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Getty Realty Trading Down 1.9 %

Getty Realty stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 149.21%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.