Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

