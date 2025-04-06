Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 26,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 75.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $682.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $182.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

