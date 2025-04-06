Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.61 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 3867028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 5.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.71.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
