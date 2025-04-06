Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 214271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 249,987 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the period.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

