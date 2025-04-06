Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 18021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,962.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,094,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,559,000 after buying an additional 1,041,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,625,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

