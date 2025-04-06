Gouws Capital LLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,516 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 6.1% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,494,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

