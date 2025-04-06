Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 604,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $50,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 51,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in Graco by 50.9% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 5,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price target on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $75.70 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

