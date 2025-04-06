Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840.28. The trade was a 99.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 81.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

