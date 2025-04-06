Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth approximately $822,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 130,579.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 121,439 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

