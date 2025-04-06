Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7,927.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,187,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,454.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 171,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAC opened at $180.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $146.62 and a 1-year high of $205.35.

A number of research firms have commented on PAC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

