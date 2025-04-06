Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Position Trimmed by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.85% of Health Catalyst worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.27.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $281.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $39,119.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,310.03. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $62,912.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,988.35. The trade was a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,530 shares of company stock worth $299,572 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

