Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.93, with a volume of 99296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HSIC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

