Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 1131085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $983.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.43% and a negative net margin of 451.25%. The firm had revenue of $73.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.