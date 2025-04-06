iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Holdings Trimmed by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,872,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,961,000 after acquiring an additional 109,153 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $326,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $25.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

