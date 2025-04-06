ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,437,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,736,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $134,433,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 930,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,915,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day moving average is $145.67.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ITT from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

