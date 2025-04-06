John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.42 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 39325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

