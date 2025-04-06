John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,318,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons worth $232,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.86.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $404.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

