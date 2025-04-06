JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,227,055 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 1,138.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,227,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $54,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 295,536 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE XPEV opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $18.00 price objective on shares of XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of XPeng from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

