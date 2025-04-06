JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $54,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $132,626,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,773.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 176,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,483,000 after buying an additional 166,672 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,065,000 after buying an additional 163,433 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after buying an additional 160,395 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $47,220,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,494,977.35. This represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total value of $48,160.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:CW opened at $283.63 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $246.43 and a 1 year high of $393.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.69.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

