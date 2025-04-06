JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 344,423 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 768,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $50,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $21,644,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,769,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,536,000 after acquiring an additional 194,659 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,297.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 156,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after purchasing an additional 152,745 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,433,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $60.93 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.50.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

