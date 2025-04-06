JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,609,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $51,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 21.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 16.3 %

LBRT stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 717,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,868,218.48. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

