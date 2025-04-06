JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $51,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,727,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 69,431 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 264,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,040,000 after acquiring an additional 124,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 11,712 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $984,042.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,580.16. The trade was a 15.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $979,853.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,682. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

