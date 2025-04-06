JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $53,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 183,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 120,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $102.95 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.53 and a 52 week high of $103.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
