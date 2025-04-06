JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $49.45 Million Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940,028 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $49,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 165,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

