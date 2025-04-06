JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $49.66 Million Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $49,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

