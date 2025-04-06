JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $49.91 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,391,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 392,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $49,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

