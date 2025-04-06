JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $52.49 Million Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 729.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $52,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 28,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,926 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Agilysys by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 315,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Agilysys Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AGYS opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.10.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

